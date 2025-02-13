World Cup winner Will Greenwood to celebrate Doncaster Knights' 150th anniversary

World Cup winner Will Greenwood is coming to Doncaster to help the city’s top rugby union team celebrate its 150th anniversary.

Doncaster Knights – also known as Doncaster Rugby Union Club – will be welcoming the 2003 England ace to the anniversary dinner at Castle Park, Armthorpe on April 25.

A club spokesperson said: “Travel back in time to 1875 for an evening full of exciting guest speakers, cow pie and non-stop entertainment!

“Join us at Castle Park to celebrate this historic milestone of our beloved club.”

Now 52, Greenwood was one of the heroes of the 2003 World Cup win which saw England defeat Australia in a thrilling match to land the trophy.

The Leicester Tigers and Harlequins star was involved in all but one of England's games in the tournament and finished the competition as joint top try scorer with five.

As well as Greenwood, former referee Nigel Owens will also be in attendance to share stories from his career.

The spokesperson added: “As well as talks from our guest speakers, the evening will be jam-packed with entertainment that will take you on a journey through time from 1875 to the present day.”

"The evening will not be one to miss and we can’t wait to welcome you for an evening of unique entertainment while celebrating the rich heritage of Doncaster Rugby and much, much more.”

To book tickets email [email protected] or [email protected] or call 01302 831388.

For information on the different ticket packages available and what they include, visit the website: https://www.drfc.co.uk/150th-anniversary-dinner-on-sale-now/