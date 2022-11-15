World Cup 2022: Doncaster Vue to show all England matches on big screen

Bosses at the cinema chain say they are “thrilled to be the home of international football” as the tournament gets set to kick off in Qatar this weekend.

All group stage matches for England will be screened at Vue Doncaster and across the UK – along with the quarters, semis and final - allowing football fans to enjoy an uninterrupted viewing experience in luxury leather seating, providing a world-class stadium experience.

Each match will be screened in 4K picture quality and Dolby Surround Sound, meaning fans will be able to experience every kick and celebrate every goal in style.

Vue Doncaster will be screening England's World Cup matches.

The matches being screened are:

• England v Iran Monday 21/11/22 1pm (all English venues)

• USA v Wales Monday 21/11/22 7pm (all Welsh venues)

• Wales v Iran Friday 25/11/22 10am (all Welsh venues)

• England v USA Friday 25/11/22 7pm (all English venues)

• Wales v England Tuesday 29/11/22 7pm (all 26 venues)

Tickets are available from £9.99 online and matches can be watched at the below venues:

Vue West End

Vue Westfield

Vue Finchley North

Vue Manchester Printworks

Vue Westfield Stratford

Vue Fulham Broadway

Vue Romford

Vue Portsmouth

Vue Sheffield

Vue Bolton

Vue Edinburgh Omni

Vue Leeds Light

Vue Cramlington

Vue Cheshire Oaks

Vue Doncaster

Vue Bromley

Vue Watford

Vue Leeds Kirkstall

Vue York

Vue Longwell Cribbs

Vue Swansea

Vue Cardiff

Vue Merthyr

Vue Cwmbran

Vue Carmarthen

