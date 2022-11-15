World Cup 2022: Doncaster Vue to show all England matches on big screen
Doncaster football fans will be able to get their kicks on the big screen this winter – with Vue cinema screening all England’s World Cup matches.
Bosses at the cinema chain say they are “thrilled to be the home of international football” as the tournament gets set to kick off in Qatar this weekend.
All group stage matches for England will be screened at Vue Doncaster and across the UK – along with the quarters, semis and final - allowing football fans to enjoy an uninterrupted viewing experience in luxury leather seating, providing a world-class stadium experience.
Each match will be screened in 4K picture quality and Dolby Surround Sound, meaning fans will be able to experience every kick and celebrate every goal in style.
The matches being screened are:
• England v Iran Monday 21/11/22 1pm (all English venues)
• USA v Wales Monday 21/11/22 7pm (all Welsh venues)
• Wales v Iran Friday 25/11/22 10am (all Welsh venues)
• England v USA Friday 25/11/22 7pm (all English venues)
• Wales v England Tuesday 29/11/22 7pm (all 26 venues)
Tickets are available from £9.99 online and matches can be watched at the below venues:
Vue West End
Vue Westfield
Vue Finchley North
Vue Manchester Printworks
Vue Westfield Stratford
Vue Fulham Broadway
Vue Romford
Vue Portsmouth
Vue Sheffield
Vue Bolton
Vue Edinburgh Omni
Vue Leeds Light
Vue Cramlington
Vue Cheshire Oaks
Vue Doncaster
Vue Bromley
Vue Watford
Vue Leeds Kirkstall
Vue York
Vue Longwell Cribbs
Vue Swansea
Vue Cardiff
Vue Merthyr
Vue Cwmbran
Vue Carmarthen
Vue Rhyl