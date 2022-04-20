Workers' Memorial Day and May Day Rally events to take place in Doncaster

Sir Nigel Gresley Square will be the setting for the memorial event on April 28 which will see a number of speakers as well as prayers and wreath laying.
And then on April 30 there will be a May Day rally, again featuring a number of guest speakers.
The memorial event will get underway at 11am and will feature speeches from Jim Board of Doncaster Unison, Harriet Eisner of Unite, Charlotte Childs of the GMB as well as Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones and Canon David Stevens, Vicar of Doncaster Minster.
The April 30 rally will take place from 1pm to 3pm at the Church View Centre, Church View.
Speakers on the day will include Simon Coop of Unite, Doncaster councillor Majid Khan, Chris Peace of Zero Hours Justice/Orgreave Truth & Justice Campaign with Darren Proctor of the RMT, Paul Holmes of UNISON and MP Jon Trickett all invited.