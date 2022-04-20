Workers' Memorial Day and May Day Rally events to take place in Doncaster

Sir Nigel Gresley Square will be the setting for the memorial event on April 28 which will see a number of speakers as well as prayers and wreath laying.

And then on April 30 there will be a May Day rally, again featuring a number of guest speakers.

The memorial event will get underway at 11am and will feature speeches from Jim Board of Doncaster Unison, Harriet Eisner of Unite, Charlotte Childs of the GMB as well as Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones and Canon David Stevens, Vicar of Doncaster Minster.

Two events will be held in Doncaster town centre on April 28 and 30.

The April 30 rally will take place from 1pm to 3pm at the Church View Centre, Church View.