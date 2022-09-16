Workers' fury as Doncaster Lidl warehouse to stay open during Queen's funeral

Supermarket giant Lidl has said it will close its stores for Monday’s funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, with the Government declaring September 19 a bank holiday.

But workers at the Doncaster iPort depot have reacted with fury after bein told it will be business as usual for warehouse employees.

One disgruntled Doncaster worker said: “Warehouses will be fully operational and fully staffed for the day of the Queen's funeral, which most of our workers find absolutely disgusting.

"They've made this public gesture of shutting the stores which will be seen by the public, but behind closed doors, business as usual.”

Monday has been declared a bank holiday so that individuals, businesses and other organisations can watch the state funeral which is due to start at 11am at Westminster Abbey in London.

Schools will also be closed for the day with millions across the country set to watch the ceremony on television.

However, the bank holiday works the same way as any other bank holidays meaning there is no statutory entitlement to time off, with employers able to include it as part of a worker’s leave entitlement. New guidance from authorities confirms that each employer needs to make their own decision on whether or not they will give staff the day off.

Lidl has confirmed help will be given to those who want to watch the funeral and those who do work will be awarded an extra day's holiday leave.

A spokesperson for Lidl said: "While our warehouses will remain open for logistical purposes, line managers will be liaising closely with their teams to help ensure that those who wish to take time off are able to do so.

"In addition, all colleagues will gain an additional day of leave within their holiday entitlement for this year, meaning that those who work on the bank holiday will be able to take holiday on another day."