Works will commence from March 18 and should take roughly 14 weeks.

The old library closed its doors for the final time in November 2020, having been open for 51 years, making way for the new Danum Gallery, Library and Museum.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “This is the beginning of a new era for the Waterdale area, with a new space bringing with it a tidier, greener and fresher look which we believe will help attract both further investment and help local businesses in the nearby area.

“The Central Library was open for over 50 years in our city and is a historic building for many of our residents, but we are committed to regenerating and improving our city centre. With the new Danum Gallery, Library and Museum now firmly in place, we can commence the next phase of regenerative work in the Waterdale area to complement our Civic and Cultural Quarter.”

The work to regenerate the area, funded as part of the National Levelling Up Fund scheme, is expected to last until the end of September, with the demolition of the library expected to last approximately 14 weeks.

Traffic diversions will be updated regularly via the council website and where necessary via social media.

