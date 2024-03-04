News you can trust since 1925
Work to begin to revamp part of Waterdale in Doncaster city centre

Visitors to Doncaster will soon notice works taking place in the Waterdale area of the city with the old Central Library being removed and replaced with an open and inviting public space, preparing the area for future investment opportunities.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 4th Mar 2024, 15:14 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 15:14 GMT
Works will commence from March 18 and should take roughly 14 weeks.

The old library closed its doors for the final time in November 2020, having been open for 51 years, making way for the new Danum Gallery, Library and Museum.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “This is the beginning of a new era for the Waterdale area, with a new space bringing with it a tidier, greener and fresher look which we believe will help attract both further investment and help local businesses in the nearby area.

Work to begin to revamp part of Waterdale in Doncaster city centre.
Work to begin to revamp part of Waterdale in Doncaster city centre.

“The Central Library was open for over 50 years in our city and is a historic building for many of our residents, but we are committed to regenerating and improving our city centre. With the new Danum Gallery, Library and Museum now firmly in place, we can commence the next phase of regenerative work in the Waterdale area to complement our Civic and Cultural Quarter.”

The work to regenerate the area, funded as part of the National Levelling Up Fund scheme, is expected to last until the end of September, with the demolition of the library expected to last approximately 14 weeks.

Traffic diversions will be updated regularly via the council website and where necessary via social media.

Pedestrian access will also be restricted with diversions in place past Ward Brothers but access to businesses within the area is still available with all businesses remaining open.

For further information on traffic diversions – visit Current roadworks, planned roadworks and road closures - City of Doncaster Council https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/transport-streets-parking/current-roadworks

