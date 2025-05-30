Work starts on the £14m redevelopment of Doncaster Dome

Work has started on the £14m redevelopment of Doncaster Dome.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City of Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones announced on her Facebook page that the iconic city facility’s facelift got underway yesterday (May 29).

She said: “Alliance Leisure are proud to be leading the extensive refurbishment and upgrade of the Dome’s popular Lagoons area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The project will modernise the pool complex while preserving the character of the Grade II listed building, one of the youngest listed buildings in the country!"

An artist's impression of the redeveloped Dome.

The Dome was designed by architect Faulkner Brown taking a little under three years for completion with the building officially being declared 'finished' in August 1989.

It was officially opened by Diana, Princess of Wales on 26 November 1989. In total, the project cost £26 million.

It has a swimming complex, bars, and a sports arena that is also used as an event venue and had the UK’s first ever split level ice skating rink.