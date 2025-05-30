Work starts on the £14m redevelopment of Doncaster Dome
City of Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones announced on her Facebook page that the iconic city facility’s facelift got underway yesterday (May 29).
She said: “Alliance Leisure are proud to be leading the extensive refurbishment and upgrade of the Dome’s popular Lagoons area.
“The project will modernise the pool complex while preserving the character of the Grade II listed building, one of the youngest listed buildings in the country!"
The Dome was designed by architect Faulkner Brown taking a little under three years for completion with the building officially being declared 'finished' in August 1989.
It was officially opened by Diana, Princess of Wales on 26 November 1989. In total, the project cost £26 million.
It has a swimming complex, bars, and a sports arena that is also used as an event venue and had the UK’s first ever split level ice skating rink.
