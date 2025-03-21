Work starts on huge new Home Bargains depot which will bring 1,000 jobs to Doncaster

Work has got under way to create a gigantic new Home Bargains depot which is expected to bring 1,000 jobs to Doncaster.

The brand new state-of-the-art distribution centre, near to junction five of the M18, is expected to be operational by 2028.

The contract for the construction of the cutting-edge depot has been awarded to McLaren Construction, a leading UK contractor renowned for delivering high-quality, large scale industrial and commercial projects.

The ground-breaking ceremony took place on Friday and the firm said it marks a significant milestone in the expansion of its national distribution network.

An impression of how the new Home Bargains depot will look.

The event was attended by Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, and representatives from City of Doncaster Council and Business Doncaster, Waystone Hargreaves Land, Atkins Realis, some of the logistics and automation team for Home Bargains’ operators TJ Morris and McLaren Construction Midlands and North - symbolising a collaborative effort in driving economic growth and investment in the region.

Construction is set to progress rapidly, with completion scheduled for October 2026.

Upon completion, the facility will hand over to Witron for installation of automated picking equipment.

The site will be highly automated and will service 300+ Home Bargains stores by mid 2028.

The ground breaking ceremony at the new Home Bargains distribution centre in Doncaster.

Speaking at the event, Stuart Goss, Operations Director at McLaren Construction, said: “We are thrilled to break ground on this major project for T J Morris Ltd.

"This development is a testament to our expertise in delivering high-specification logistics facilities that drive business growth and regional economic development.”

The new distribution centre will span circa 1m sq ft and is designed to enhance logistics efficiency, create new job opportunities, and support Home Bargains’ expansion plans, a spokesperson said.

The facility will incorporate sustainable building practices and will be highly automated, working in partnership with Witron utilising its latest order picking technology.

The continued partnership between these two-family owned and run businesses will create the second automated site for Home Bargains and one of the most automated operations in the UK.

The Distribution Centre in Doncaster has the same design as the one in St Helens, which becomes operational in May 2025, with all product groups and logistics areas - from receiving to truck loading - integrated end-to-end into the highly automated overall process. All processes are controlled by an intelligent warehouse management system.

The material flow includes 470,000 pallet, tray, and tote storage locations, 104 stacker cranes, as well as more than 15 kilometres of conveyor technology - all designed and manufactured at

Witron’s headquarters in Parkstein (Germany).

“In addition to the benefits for consumers in the stores, a decisive criterion for TJ Morris was also the focus on the employees who will work with Witron technology in the logistics centre in the future.

"They will benefit from state-of-the-art, ergonomic workstations, which is an enormous competitive advantage in times of labour shortages”, explained Duncan Pointon, Witron’ss UK Sales Manager.

“In addition, the issue of sustainability, is addressed in many different ways – for example through significant CO2 savings due to densely packed load carriers, optimal truck utilisation, and fewer trucks on the roads.

"Furthermore, through space savings in construction and by significantly reducing excess goods, breakage, and waste.”

Unity Yorkshire is a flagship mixed-use regeneration project, transforming the area into a thriving business and employment hub, set within a sustainable mixed-use flagship development.

Strategically located directly off Junction 5 of the M18/M180 motorway interchange, the scheme benefits from excellent transport links and infrastructure which enables occupiers to further enhance their supply chain efficiency and reinforce their commitment to nationwide customer service.

This expansion marks another milestone in Home Bargains’ ongoing investment in its logistics network.

Once operational, the facility will create 1000 new jobs in the region, providing valuable employment opportunities and boosting the local economy.