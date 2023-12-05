Work finally starts on special Changing Places toilet at Doncaster park after two year fight

Work has finally started on a special Changing Places toilet at a Doncaster park after a two year battle.

Construction work has started on the facility in Sandall Park which is designed to be used by people with complex disabilities, their families, and carers.

The proposals were first mooted back in 2021 and work is set to be completed in the New Year.

Sandra Crabtree, formerly of Friends of Sandall Park, the volunteer group which looks after the park said: “Finally - work has started on the Changing Place that we have fought so long and hard for.

Work has started on the Changing Places toilet in Sandall Park.

"A huge thanks to everyone who has contributed to this, and supported our endeavours in getting it over the line.

"Thanks too, to Rise Adaptations, we couldn't have done it without them.”

Larger than a standard accessible loo, Changing Places feature an adult-sized changing bed and a ceiling hoist.

Friends of Sandall Park teamed up with Doncaster disability adaptions firm RISE to raise money for the toilet.

Over a quarter of a million people in the UK will be able to benefit from the toilets, enabling them to get out and about and enjoy the day-to-day activities many of us take for granted.

The Changing Places Consortium and individual groups have campaigned for more of the toilets since 2006. Although the overall number of Changing Places toilets has increased there is still huge demand for more.