Woodlands library group become recipients of 100th Active Communities Grant

Woodlands Community Library Champions will use their Active Communities Grant to start new SITFIT classes at the venue.

The grant will cover costs such as instructor hire and a CD player for use at the sessions.

SITFIT is a chair based exercise class which allows people recovering from operations, with mobility issues or new to exercising to build up their health and wellbeing.

Why not join in?

Active Communities Grants of up to £500 are available to local residents, groups and organisations with ideas to make people more active.

Recent examples of funding include the hosting of a family-fun sport event, community exercise classes, sports equipment for a tennis group and training to upskill leaders of a running group.

Funds are granted by Sport England to Doncaster Council’s Get Doncaster Moving ‘Local Delivery Pilot’, which explores ways to get residents more physically active.

Grants are then managed by Get Doncaster Moving and Well Doncaster, who can assist with the application process.

Councillor Nigel Ball, Portfolio Holder for Public Health, Leisure, Culture and Planning, City of Doncaster Council commented:

“I’m pleased that through the Active Communities Grant fund we have now been able to support over 100 ideas from people and groups across Doncaster to encourage people to be active.

“Woodlands Community Library Champions are a great example of how Active Communities Grants can help get an idea off the ground and open up new opportunities to be active for local people.”

Jackie Thickett, Woodlands Community Library added: “The funding we secured to enable us to run this class has been a huge boost for the library and the customers. It is fantastic to see the ladies getting motivated and having fun as well as being encouraged and inspired.

“This class has brought people together, and we really enjoy joining in too. It’s absolutely great to have this in our library.”

Details on how to apply for an Active Communities Grant are available at www.getdoncastermoving.org/active-communities

