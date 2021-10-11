Women's Lives Matter vigil held at Doncaster park to remember victims of male violence
Women’s Lives Matter campaigners have gathered at a Doncaster park to remember victims of male violence.
Protesters came together in Doncaster’s Elmfield Park yesterday afternoon for the ‘Not One Woman More’ vigil, which comes in the wake of the killing of teacher Sabina Nessa in London and the jailing of serving police officer Wayne Couzens for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.
Eight women have also been killed in South Yorkshire during lockdown.
Campaigners attended the peaceful vigil with flowers and banners and messages of support.
A statement from Doncaster Women’s Lives Matter said: “Violence against women and girls is at an all time high - this is an epidemic.
“241 women in the UK were killed in 2019, the highest number in a decade.
“In 2020 it was estimated that 1.6 million women in the UK were victims of domestic abuse.
“In 2020, domestic abuse cases in Doncaster have increased by 16%.
"Eight women have been murdered in South Yorkshire during the lockdown - males were arrested in all cases.
“The majority of violent offences against women are perpetrated by males. It is evident across our society that misogyny exists and women are being harmed and murdered as a result.
“This simply has to end.
“Gender based violence is preventable and politicians need to step up and increase funding for specialist services to keep women and their families safe. We ask for no more cuts to vital services.
Earlier this year, Women’s Lives Matter protesters laid pairs of shoes on the steps of the Crown Court in Doncaster in memory of Sarah as well as Doncaster murder victim Amy Leanne Stringfellow.