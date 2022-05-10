Women in War memorials unveiled by housebuilder Barratt on Doncaster housing estates

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, which includes the Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, has teamed up with the Royal British Legion for its Women in War campaign which aims to shine a spotlight on the efforts of women both in the military and civilian occupations.

The iconic female figures are on display at Park Edge in Doncaster, Torne Farm in Rossington and Edwin Vale in Hatfield as well as 13 other sites across Yorkshire.

The figures can also be purchased online, with every penny raised through the sale going directly to support RBLI’s welfare, accommodation, and employment services for military veterans and their families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The memorials have been unveiled across Yorkshire, including three in Doncaster.

Daniel Smith, Managing Director of Barratt Developments Yorkshire East commented: “We are delighted to be able to show our support for the Armed Forces with these installations at our developments across Yorkshire.

Lisa Farmer, RBLI’s Chief Executive, said: “We are immensely proud to have joined forces once again with Barratt Developments – this time to acknowledge the tremendous contribution of women to the British Armed Forces.

“Not only will the funds raised through the production of these wonderful figures directly support our wide range of services, but they have also provided direct, meaningful employment to injured veterans in our factory.

“This is just the latest in a series of unwavering commitments by Barratt Developments to do all they can to support our nation’s heroes through RBLI. We cannot thank them enough for their support.”