Woman's plea to find 'priceless' bible left by mistake in Doncaster Aldi branch

A plea has gone out to help find a ‘priceless’ Bible left by mistake at a Doncaster supermarket.
By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 15:21 BST

An appeal has been launched after the woman accidentally included the bible in a pile of books she was donating to the branch of Aldi in Thorne.

In a Facebook plea, her daughter Sally Russell said: “My mum took a pile of books to Aldi Thorne last week for charity and in error – a massive error - left a bible there that is priceless to her.

"This was presented to her as a child in the children’s home where she was raised.

The bible was left at the branch of Aldi in Thorne.The bible was left at the branch of Aldi in Thorne.
"There is an inscription inside to Grace from the wonderful ladies who loved her.

“It is a black leather bound bible. Please please if anyone bought this recently can they please get in touch with me.

“My lovely mum so needs this back.”

Anyone who can help can get in touch with Sally HERE

