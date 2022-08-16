Woman's horror after finding maggots in tin of Spam bought from Doncaster Iceland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shopper, who has asked not to be named, was horrified when she made the grim discovery after opening a tin of the processed meat she had received in a delivery from the firm’s Thorne Road branch.

And she now wants to make other shoppers aware in case anyone else has had the same experience.

She said: “It was part of a twin pack, both tins were damaged but I only opened the one tin and found it covered in maggots.

The woman shopper says her tin of Spam was covered in maggots.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I spoke with the store manager and was told that only fresh produce has to be checked.

"Other products are not checked before leaving the store. This item was only wrapped together with cardboard and the tins are not completely covered so there’s no reason this product couldn’t be checked."

The woman says she was told the product could have got damaged and contaminated when the shopping was dropped on delivery.

She added: “I explained that from the item becoming contaminated to then turning into maggots is a minimum of a 24 hour process and as my delivery had only been an hour prior to opening the tin this wasn’t possible

"I was offered a refund, however I’m more concerned that this will happen again and I am also concerned at how our online shopping is lacking in checking and handling.

“There’s also the lack of stock checking and rotation within the store especially when checking meat products for damage. I’ve thrown the tin away along with the fresh food that was also with it.

"Never in all the years shopping with Iceland have I ever come across anything like this and shopping myself with a large shop isn’t something I’m always able to do due to being disabled.”

A reply from Iceland’s customer services team, seen by the Free Press, said: “I really am sorry you’ve had this experience.

"I have spoken to my colleague who works with our suppliers directly. She has advised that for the maggots in the product you would need to contact the supplier directly as this is a branded product rather than an Iceland own."