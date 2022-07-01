Woman's bid to find 'lovely couple' who came to rescue after Doncaster bike crash

Tina Wilson ended up in hospital after she tumbled off her bicycle in Doncaster Lane, Adwick last week – and is keen to find the man and woman who drove her home following the crash.

In a Facebook plea she wrote: “Still no luck in finding the lovely couple that helped me out after my bike accident.

"If anyone knows a couple who mentioned that they helped a female cyclist on Doncaster Lane in Adwick at 5.30pm on June 22 after falling off my bike, please let me know or ask them to message me

The woman cyclist was injured after falling from her bike in Doncaster Lane, Adwick.

“The very kind lady and gentleman kindly scraped me up off the tarmac and drove me back home, to make sure I was safe.

“Sadly at the time, I was in too much of a state to think to get their details - then an evening in A&E was on the menu!

“So if anyone has a friend or relative who happened to mention that they helped a cyclist out, following a road accident on Doncaster Lane in Adwick - then please please can you ask them to get in touch with me.

"I simply want to say thank you for their kindness and send them a gift if possible.

“Thank you.”