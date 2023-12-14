Woman who suffered abuse from ex praises 'relentless' Doncaster cop after conviction

A Doncaster woman subjected to abuse and harassment at the hands of her ex-partner has praised a police officer for his "instrumental" work in securing justice in the courts for her and her family.

The woman was left terrified by her ex's behaviour as he continued to message her after their separation.

She reported his crimes to police, with her case assigned to Police Constable Steven Young, who is part of Doncaster's response team.

He went "above and beyond in his duty" to ensure that the woman received support throughout the entire process from the initial reporting of the crime right through to her abuser's conviction and sentencing.

The woman, who suffered abuse and harrassment at the hands of her ex, has praised Doncaster PC Steve Young who handled her case and helped secure a conviction.

The woman was grateful for PC Young's "exemplary performance and dedication" and described him as a "true asset to the force and a credit to the profession" in a letter she wrote in the wake of securing justice.

She wrote: "I am writing to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation for South Yorkshire Police Officer, PC Steven Young, who has been instrumental in helping me and my family file a harassment complaint and supported our journey through the CPS process and sentencing.

"PC Young has shown exceptional professionalism, compassion and diligence in handling my case. He has been supportive and attentive to my needs, and has gone above and beyond his duty to ensure the best possible outcome.

"He has been relentless in pursuing justice for me and has successfully secured a harassment charge against my abuser. I also acknowledge the heavy work load that PC Young had to carry out alongside being the officer in charge of my case and want to thank him personally for still communicating all developments and evidence with me.

"Thanks to PC Young, I was able to retain some dignity through this whole process and I hope to one day move on from the trauma and fear that I have endured for so long. He has been a source of hope and inspiration for me, and I cannot thank him enough for his outstanding service and commendable work ethic."

PC Young said: "I am delighted that we secured justice through the courts after the victim was subjected to a horrific experience at the hands of her ex-partner. As police officers, our duty is to victims and we always ensure they receive the appropriate support and care right the way through the judicial process.

"It is imperative that they know we are here to help them and guide them every step of the way and our support doesn't stop when a case reaches the courts.

"If you are a victim of harassment, stalking or domestic abuse, or you are worried about how a friend or family member is being treated, we want you to know that we are here to listen and we are here to help you.

"We will not tolerate domestic abuse and we will protect you against abusers. Please come forward and do not suffer in silence."