Woman saved from Doncaster bridge as off-duty police officer joins rescue
Three Doncaster police officers have been commended for their actions after helping to bring the distressed woman to safety.
PC Hannah Johnson was on her way home when she saw a woman on the wrong side of a bridge in Balby.
As her policing instinct took over, PC Johnson stopped her car on the bridge in order to help get the woman to safety.
After alerting the incident to police, more officers arrived in the shape of PC Cameron Taylor and PC Andy Smith, with PC Johnson remaining at the scene to talk to the woman and reassure her.
With the help of paramedics, the woman was eventually brought over the railings and taken to safety before going on to receive appropriate medical attention.
Speaking of the trio's actions, Chief Inspector Louise Kent said: "As shown by PC Johnson's actions, you never stop being a police officer and she deserves credit for stopping on the carriageway and helping to bring the situation under control.
"The professionalism and experience of all three officers really shone through in their management of this difficult and challenging incident, and I am pleased it was brought to a safe conclusion.
"The trio are a credit to South Yorkshire Police and I hope the public will share my gratitude to them for potentially saving this woman's life during a real concern for her safety."