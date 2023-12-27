News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Woman in 50s seriously injured in Christmas Day hit-and-run involving stolen car in Doncaster

A woman was injured in a hit-and-run involving a stolen car on Christmas Day.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 27th Dec 2023, 10:51 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At around 11.40am on Monday, December 25, police officers spotted a white Ford Kuga, which had previously been reported as stolen.

The driver of the Ford failed to stop for officers and a pursuit commenced.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is believed the Ford hit a curb before colliding with a pedestrian on Aberconwy Crescent in the New Rossington area of Doncaster.

A woman in her 50s was seriously injured in a hit-and-run involving a stolen car in Doncaster on Christmas DayA woman in her 50s was seriously injured in a hit-and-run involving a stolen car in Doncaster on Christmas Day
A woman in her 50s was seriously injured in a hit-and-run involving a stolen car in Doncaster on Christmas Day

The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, received serious but not life threatening injuries.

The occupants of the vehicle left the scene following the collision.

Later that day, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, and a second 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 17-year-old boy was arrested yesterday (December 26) on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. All three have been bailed.

Enquiries are ongoing, and police have made a self-referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).