Woman in 50s seriously injured in Christmas Day hit-and-run involving stolen car in Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
At around 11.40am on Monday, December 25, police officers spotted a white Ford Kuga, which had previously been reported as stolen.
The driver of the Ford failed to stop for officers and a pursuit commenced.
It is believed the Ford hit a curb before colliding with a pedestrian on Aberconwy Crescent in the New Rossington area of Doncaster.
The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, received serious but not life threatening injuries.
The occupants of the vehicle left the scene following the collision.
Later that day, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, and a second 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested yesterday (December 26) on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. All three have been bailed.