Windrush 75: West Indian immigration ship anniversary to be celebrated in Doncaster

22 June 2023 will marks 75 years since HMT Empire Windrush docked in England in 1948.

On board were fare paying passengers from the Caribbean who responded to the British government’s requests for support in rebuilding the country after the Second World War.

Many of those who came to Doncaster from the Caribbean would go on to work in the newly formed NHS or in local industry, including coal mining.

Bill Rose was part of Doncaster's Windrush generation.

Heritage Doncaster has teamed up with Doncaster community groups to commemorate the anniversary.

Working with Second Generation, BLM Doncaster, BME United and the Inclusion and Fairness Forum, the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum will host the Windrush 75 Celebration Event on 22 June from 4pm- 6.30pm.

The event will include speakers from Doncaster’s Windrush generation sharing their stories and memories.

Speakers include Bill Rose who worked underground in Doncaster’s coal mines and Audley Forrester who would go on to be awarded an MBE for his services to transport.

FREE tickets for the talk can be booked at www.dglam.org.uk/windrush.

There will also be crafts and game, dominoes matches with Doncaster’s Caribbean community, Caribbean and African food samples and a DJ playing Caribbean tunes.

It will also see the official opening of the co-curated exhibition, Generations: Celebrating 2000 years of black history in Doncaster.

The exhibition, which runs from 22 June to 1 January 2024, is Iinspired by the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush.

Heritage Doncaster has helped uncover the stories of over 2,000 years of Black history in Doncaster and these will be shared throughout the Museum at Danum Gallery, Library and Museum.

They include stories of Roman women of colour, the Windrush generation, Black miners and activists and creatives.

Alex Watson, from community group Second Generation says: “We are really pleased to have worked with Heritage Doncaster to ensure the stories of Doncaster’s Windrush generation are heard on this important anniversary. The Windrush 75 event is a brilliant opportunity to hear from Doncaster’s Windrush generation first hand, and to celebrate Doncaster’s diversity”.