Wildlife lovers who helped preserve Doncaster beauty spot reunited 60 years on

A group of wildlife enthusiasts who helped to preserve a Doncaster beauty spot have been reunited 60 years on.

The unique reunion by the so-called Peatland Pioneers took place on the sprawling peatlands of Thorne and Hatfield Moors.

The small group of former conservationists, with ties to these sites dating back as far as the 1960s, came together to reflect on their shared history and the evolution of the remarkable landscape.

The gathering represented just a few of the many dedicated individuals who played a role in the Moors’ restoration.

From left to right: Tom Dargie, Tim Kohler, Bernie Fleming, Peter Roworth, David Goode, LawrenceJones-Walters and Roger Meade.

Spokesperson Roger Meade said: “While this account highlights the experiences and memories of those present, it is important to acknowledge that countless others were instrumental in this journey.

“Over the years, these individuals have worked with or for the official nature conservation body, which evolved from the Nature Conservancy to the Nature Conservancy Council, English Nature, and now Natural England.

"Many locals have also known these Moors their entire lives, witnessing the transformation from intense peat extraction sites to the thriving wildlife havens we cherish today.”

For those who have worked in ‘official’ roles, the freedom to speak openly can be rare.

Now retired, these conservation veterans can share their unfiltered thoughts and experiences.

David Goode, who was the Nature Conservancy’s Peatland Specialist in the 1960s, recalls a tense encounter with local activist William Bunting.

Mr Goode said: “It was an exciting time for nature conservation – sometimes alarming, but I am delighted with the progress we have made in the nearly 60 years I have been associated with these

sites!”

Bunting, disillusioned with what little the Nature Conservancy could do against legal peat extraction, is alleged to have threatened some staff – a dramatic moment for them that highlights the intensity of the struggle to protect the Moors.

Around the same time, a young student named Tom Dargie joined the fight, helping to block newly dug drains to keep the peat wet for the Moors’ flora and fauna.

Tom went on to become a university lecturer and ecological consultant, conducting plant surveys and interpreting satellite images to aid in the conservation efforts.

Upon revisiting the Moors this autumn, Tom shared his reflections.

He said: “Like the others, I am very impressed with the recovery that the sites have made under the positive management of Natural England. What a difference from 20 years ago when the restoration started!”

The journey from peat cutting to nature conservation has been a tumultuous one.

In the 1980s, when Mr Meade became the Nature Conservancy Council’s county representative, the future of Thorne Moors looked bleak.

Plans were in place to turn the area into a dumping ground for pulverized fuel ash from Drax power station or even an airport.

With planning consents allowing complete peat removal and conversion to agriculture, not even SSSI or National Nature Reserve status could protect the land. Roger’s challenge was immense.

“The only way forward was to emphasise the unique value of peat bogs,” he explained.

“We developed a vision for the Moors’ future – initially dismissed but eventually gaining traction thanks to persistent advocacy from conservation groups. It shifted the outlook from inevitable destruction to gradual restoration.”

Though some were disheartened by the agreement reached with Fisons, it marked the beginning of a new chapter for the Moors.

Peter Roworth, then the NCC’s man on the ground, recalls the relief at the reprieve for land that seemed destined for peat extraction.

“I was holding my breath until the moment the papers were signed. It was hard to believe that we had ‘crossed the finish line’, but that was when the restoration work really started.”

A view shared by Tim Kohler, a local English Nature officer at the time.

He said: “We mainly felt relief that, now, the land we had been watching disappear in front of our eyes was suddenly given a chance to become a functioning peatland again.”

As time passed, the case for preserving peatlands grew stronger.

Conservationists succeeded in highlighting the importance of keeping peat in the ground, not just for biodiversity, but for its role in capturing carbon dioxide – a crucial factor in combating climate change.

Local MP Caroline Flint and Secretary of State Michael Meacher became key allies, helping to elevate the issue politically.

With support from the Labour Government and English Nature, the planning consents for peat extraction were eventually bought out, and restoration efforts were funded.

Since then, Natural England has continued the work, bolstered by a LIFE project funded by the European Union, taking bog management to new heights.

Julian Small, Natural England’s current land manager, notes: “These days I pretty much live and breathe peatland management and conservation, and it’s great to see the hard work of the team here paying off”

Those who gathered for this reunion are deeply grateful to Julian and his team for facilitating this nostalgic and meaningful visit.

In thanking Julian for his efforts, Lawrence Jones-Walters, former area manager with responsibility for the peatlands said: “I saw my role as supporting Roger, Tim and Peter and giving them the space to get the job done. Together with Bernie Fleming, Kevin Bull and others too many to mention, they were the ‘Peatland Pioneers’ who deserve a place in the history of UK peatland conservation. Now its Julian’s role to pick up and carry the baton.”