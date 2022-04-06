Wife's emotional tribute after death of Doncaster amputee model and boxer Bailey Lindsay

Bailey Lindsay bravely battled against a rare form of bone cancer for four years – but his wife Isabel confirmed that he had ‘gained his angel wings’ in the early hours of this morning in a heartbreaking tribute.

Breaking news of Bailey’s death on social media she wrote: “With a heavy broken heart I have to write the words I never wanted to.

"My gorgeous perfect husband gained his angel wings in the early hours of this morning, holding my hand and surrounded by his family.

Bailey appeared on BBC's I Can See Your Voice last year.

“I feel I have so much to say about Bailey but right now I am struggling to find the words.

“Bailey changed my life and in many ways he saved me. He has taught me so much about how to live life the right way, pushing yourself to make the most of every moment, every opportunity, and every challenge too.

“Bailey, you are my soul mate. My better half. The reason I am still here and still going.

"The reason I chose strength, the reason I believe in true love. Because you are my one and only true love. You are the only true love I will ever feel. The only love I ever want to feel. So keep loving me babe, as I always will love you.

“Bailey will be in all of our hearts for the rest of our lives and I just know that even though he is no longer with us in person, he isn’t finished with making an impact yet, and I will continue to do that for Bailey.

“I will feel your arms around me forever darling, I am so blessed to have so many special memories filled with such a deep love that I will treasure forever.”

Despite his diagnosis at the age of 18 and losing a leg, Bailey lived lived to the full, climbing Ben Nevis and sparring with world boxing champ Tyson Fury when he visited his gym.

And last year he starred on BBC One talent show I Can See Your Voice.

He was one of six contenders hoping to convice the judges of his singing talents on the show hosted by Paddy McGuinness.

Bailey, who lost his leg to cancer, starred as The Knockout – but his terrible yet energetic performance of Swedish House Mafia and John Martin's hit 'Don't You Worry Child' wasn’t enough to earn him the £10,000 prize up for grabs.

Bailey started amateur boxing training at the age of 15 and he used to train with Josh Warrington, the featherweight champion from Leeds as well as Tyson Fury.

Last Christmas, Fury visited Lindholme Community gym in Doncaster where he sparred with Bailey, who lost his leg two years ago.

At just 18 years old Bailey was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

In an interview at the time, Bailey said: "First thing he said to me when he came in was 'right, I'm having you with the one leg. Me and you are sparring today.

"Just to break that ice it was good. So we got into the ring, did a bit of body sparring and to be fair I gave him a few hard shots at first and he stopped and looked at me in the ring and said 'look at you, you've got a hard punch for someone with one leg.'