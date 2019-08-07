Widow leads emotional balloon release tribute to much-loved Doncaster market trader
Hundreds of red and white balloons were released into the skies above Doncaster yesterday to pay tribute to a popular and much-loved market trader.
Family and friends of butcher Pat Queen gathered in the Market Place for the emotional tribute which saw dozens of balloons in the colour of his beloved Doncaster Rovers released to cheers and applause.
Widow Gaynor and son Danny led the tributes to Mr Queen, owner of Queen’s Butchers and a familiar face on the markets for more than 40 years.
The tribute comes ahead of his funeral which will take place today from 1pm at Rose Hill.
He died on July 19 at the age of 59 after a battle with cancer and his death came just a few days after he had celebrated his wedding anniversary.
In the wake of his death, tributes poured in for Mr Queen who was also known as Patsy.
As well as Gaynor, he also leaves three children, Craig, Danny and Patrick.