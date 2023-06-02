Why we're all just a blade of grass in the big wide world, says columnist Lisa Fouweather

The words of William Blake’s Auguries of Innocence.

In today’s world, our attention, as a species, is lost – lost to the seemingly endless blur of appointments, to-do lists, where there’s a house to clean, food to cook, always ‘something’ that needs to be done – where there is endless worry, concern, agitation - all of which forms modern-day society – the ‘land of make-believe.’

So caught up are we in doing more/in being in a constant state of ‘productivity’ that, us human beings? We have all become uncomfortable with, ironically, just being.

Columnist Lisa Fouweather says we all need to remember we are just a tiny part of the world.

Unlike my dogs, my cats, every other species on earth, all of whom wake up every day with no plan for the day ahead/with no ‘to-do list’, us humans, from the moment we awaken, are constantly thinking; ‘what next?’

Never satisfied, we are always striving for more.

Sometimes, however, for the briefest of moments, we do pick up a scent that there is something more going on than this daily round of survival, as we catch a glimpse of nature -birds singing in the promise of a new day, with zero expectation, other than to live 100% in the present.

Blades of grass being blown in the wind – seemingly so inconsequential in the grand scheme of the universe but, in reality, an essential part of a much bigger whole, like us – an essential part of a much bigger whole.

And so, this is why I will start telling myself that ‘I am a blade of grass’ – just one blade as a reminder of my, as a reminder of our (humanities) true nature.

Like a blade of grass, we are all a mere speck in the present, and an even smaller dot in the history of the universe.

We live each day, morning to night, in complete anonymity – a unique part of a bigger being, but still, just a blade of grass

Always at one with nature.

Always present.

Always steady.

Always calm.

Always in the background.

Eternal.

Idyllic.

How freeing a realisation is this to realise how small we all are and to realise that the world can function just fine without us.