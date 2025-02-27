When is bin day in Doncaster? Survey says residents some of best in UK for knowing
Norwich is the least certain area in England about its bin collections with a 108% surge in searches.
Worcester is the most confident area when it comes to bin day, with a 98.7% reduction in searches since last year.
Search engine analysis by Sun Skips reveals that Norwich residents are the most likely to search “What day is bin day?” and other related terms.
In second place, the residents of Tunbridge Wells are likely to be making last minute dashes to their bins, as searches increased by 62.5%.
Truro came third with a 53.84% increase.
Other areas with increased bin collection searches include Southampton (47.72%), Lichfield (43.18%), and Blackpool (32.35%).
In contrast, some cities have become more confident and organised when it comes to their bin collections.
Worcester has become the most confident area, with a 98.7% drop in searches for bin collection information, suggesting that residents feel surer about their bin collection schedules.
Leicester is the second most certain area, with a 34.8% decrease in searches.
Salisbury ranked third, with a 25% decrease in search frequency.
Other cities with significant decreases in bin collection searches include Doncaster (23.6%), St Albans (23.07%) and Canterbury (21.6%).
Full details of all Doncaster’s bin, recycling and waste rules – as well as calendars – are available from the City of Doncaster Council website, which can be found HERE
