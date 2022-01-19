What have flowers got to do with road safety?

L-R Helene Michaelides Of Cuckoo Films, Joanne Wehrle (manager of Safer Roads) and presenter Sgt Brandon Brown of SYP roads policing group.

The new film will explain why making weekly checks on fuel, lights, oil, water, engine and rubber, as well as checking your own well-being (‘you’), can save money as well as reduce the chances of being involved in a collision.

South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership (SYSRP) has teamed up with roads policing Sergeant Brandon Brown to produce bite-sized training clips to demonstrate each step.

Joanne Wehrle, manager of SYSRP, said: “Sadly young drivers are still overrepresented in the road casualty stats.

Vehicle maintenance checks with Sgt Brandon Brown of SYP roads policing group.

“Our most up-to-date statistics, from 2020, show that out of a total of 2,644 people, 522 of those injured in a collision on South Yorkshire’s roads were aged between 17 and 24.

“We want to show this age group how quick and easy the checks are and that they don’t need any specialist tools or an engineering qualification to carry them out.

“FLOWERY is a great way to remember each stage and our film will talk through the most important aspects step by step.”

The Partnership is working with Cuckoo Films on the project and filming took place in Sprotbrough, Doncaster, on Monday January 17.

Sgt Brandon Brown of SYP roads policing group.

Sergeant Brown presented the training and explained why it formed an important part of his work.

“A big part of our job is educating the public on the need for regular vehicle checks, and how spending five to ten minutes a week can seriously improve the safety of your vehicle and also save you money in the long run,” he said.

“Young drivers remain one of the most at risk road user groups so we hope that this project, along with the other free training offered by Safer Roads, will help to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured in collisions.

“One of the most important aspects of FLOWERY is the ‘Y’ – which is all about ‘you’ the driver – the main part of any vehicle. Are you fit and able to drive? Have you had a drink? Are you on any kind of drugs, either recreational or legal, which may affect your ability to drive? Have you just finished a long shift at work or not been able to sleep for a few nights? Has that led to you feeling tired or fatigued?

“As a driver there is a lot of responsibility on your shoulders, so sometimes leaving the car parked up can be the best option if you aren’t in the right state of mind, either physically or mentally.”

The final vehicle maintenance videos will feature on Safer Roads’ YouTube channel as well as being used during visit to schools, colleges and on-line learning projects.

To find out more about the Partnership’s work with young drivers visit: Drivers and Passengers

