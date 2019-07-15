What Doncaster residents really think of plans for a new tourist bus

Emma Rouse

Emma Rouse head of marketing at Doncaster Racecourse believes a tourist bus could work well in Doncaster.

She added: “As the home of the St Leger Festival, the world’s oldest classic horse race, Doncaster Racecourse would be a must see venue on any tourist trail.”A tourist bus operating in Doncaster would be fantastic for the town, providing an informative and enjoyable activity for visitors to the area.”The William Hill St Leger Festival takes place 11 to 14 of September 2019 and is one of the most prestigious race weeks of the British horse racing calendar, The St Leger Festival is the world's oldest classic, and the only classic in Yorkshire. To find out more about the St Leger visit www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk

Doncaster native Gareth Holden is now living in London and can’t imagine a tourist bus taking off in the same way in the borough.

Gareth has just spent time on a tourist bus in London with friends and can’t see how one could work in the same way in Doncaster.Posting in on the Doncaster Free Press Facebook page, he added: “Okay so I’m now predominantly living in London and have just been on one of these tourist buses last week with friends from America.“They have lots to talk about on the tours down here. What can you talk about in Doncaster? ”Here we used to have some fine architecture until the council decided to pull it down and replace it with this eyesore.”Doesn’t quite have the same ring to it. So no, Doncaster isn’t ready for one.”

Doncaster Free Press reader Ant O’Brien does not think a tourist bus would work in Doncaster.

Ant believes there are not enough tourist attractions in Doncaster or landmark buildings to make the bus a viable option.He believes the bus would be a waste of money and can’t work in the same way as it does in a big capital such as London.Ant posted on the Free Press’ Facebook page: “Once again council spending money on totally useless things. Apart from a few places where the bulk of them are miles from the entrance there's nothing for a tourist bus to visit.”London is London because those attractions are actual buildings e.g. London Eye, Houses of Parliament, Buckingham Palace, Oxford Circus, The list goes on.”

Free Press reader Dawn Glover is dubious as to whether something like a tourist bus would work in the borough.

She said: “ I don’t think it would work in Doncaster because you could get on a bus to see wildlife park, dome, racecourse etc but what you going to see when you get there??????? The entrance , think we have lost most of our great buildings , I think it’s a stupid idea to be honest”