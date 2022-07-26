What a Triumph! Doncaster students restore 1936 car to its former glory

Students studying on the motor vehicle course at Communication Specialist College Doncaster (CSCD) have restored an old Triumph Gloria saloon car from 1936 to its former glory.

The group started the project before the Covid-19 pandemic and have finally completed their work.

Andy Boothroyd, course tutor, said: “We are all so proud of the work that has gone into making this car look amazing again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students restored the car to its former glory.

“It was a true barn find and together we’ve stripped it down and prepped the chassis and worked on some of the panels that needed prepping and painting before being married back up to the car body.

“The Triumph is just one of many projects that our students have worked on as part of their course. These projects allow our learners to gain experience of working on a real life task, be this a trailer, a car, or a van."

The students worked with Sanjay Topiwala, a motor vehicle, body and paint trainer assessor, who is a former student of the college.

Andy added: “It has been a real labour of love but a totally fantastic project for our students to work on and they have learned so much."

The students took their newly restored vehicle to the National Triumph Rally in Stratford Upon Avon where it won Best in Show and Most Desirable Car.

It has also qualified for the Classic car show at the National Exhibition Centre in November.