Wet weather fails to dampen spirits as visitors enjoy Doncaster Multicultural Festival

Sandall Park was the venue for the Saturday gathering which included a feast of activities and events throughout the day.

Organised by the Friends of Sandall Park, I&FF and Voluntary Action Doncaster, visitors were forced to take shelter as wet weather threatened to spoil the day – but there was plenty on hand to keep visitors occupied.

Attractions included a circus workshop, live music, dancing, face painting and crafts as well as a string of other entertainments.

A spokesperson for Friends of Sandall Park said: “Such a lovely atmosphere on Saturday, it felt like the sun was shining.