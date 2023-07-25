Wet weather fails to dampen spirits as visitors enjoy Doncaster Multicultural Festival
Sandall Park was the venue for the Saturday gathering which included a feast of activities and events throughout the day.
Organised by the Friends of Sandall Park, I&FF and Voluntary Action Doncaster, visitors were forced to take shelter as wet weather threatened to spoil the day – but there was plenty on hand to keep visitors occupied.
Attractions included a circus workshop, live music, dancing, face painting and crafts as well as a string of other entertainments.
A spokesperson for Friends of Sandall Park said: “Such a lovely atmosphere on Saturday, it felt like the sun was shining.
"Thanks everyone, it's been a blast. Thanks to all the stall holders, entertainers, volunteers, and most of all - the people who braved the weather to come and support the event.”