Wet weather fails to dampen spirits as visitors enjoy Doncaster Multicultural Festival

Torrential rain failed to dampen spirits as scores of visitors flocked to enjoy stalls, food and entertainment at Doncaster Multicultural Festival.
By Darren Burke
Published 25th Jul 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 09:52 BST

Sandall Park was the venue for the Saturday gathering which included a feast of activities and events throughout the day.

Organised by the Friends of Sandall Park, I&FF and Voluntary Action Doncaster, visitors were forced to take shelter as wet weather threatened to spoil the day – but there was plenty on hand to keep visitors occupied.

Attractions included a circus workshop, live music, dancing, face painting and crafts as well as a string of other entertainments.

Doncaster Multicultural Festival brought a string of attractions and events to Sandall Park.
A spokesperson for Friends of Sandall Park said: “Such a lovely atmosphere on Saturday, it felt like the sun was shining.

"Thanks everyone, it's been a blast. Thanks to all the stall holders, entertainers, volunteers, and most of all - the people who braved the weather to come and support the event.”