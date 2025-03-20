"We're truly heartbroken": Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann in emotional tribute after mum's shock death

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has paid an emotional tribute to his mum following her shock death.

Mr McCann’s mum Valerie died on March 18 and in a tribute on X, formerly Twitter, the Eco Power Stadium boss wrote: “Our beautiful mum Valerie gained her angel wings as she passed away suddenly at home.

“Please say a prayer for my dad and the rest of the family who are truly heartbroken.”

The 44-year-old dad of three regularly hosted his family at Doncaster Rovers matches, with Valerie flying in from her home in Northern Ireland.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has paid tribute following the death of his mum (Photo: GrantMcCann/X)

In January 2019, she was hit by a plastic bottle while cheering on Rovers in an FA Cup tie with Oldham.

At the time, the Rovers boss said: 'It was a bit disappointing. I think my mother just celebrated when we scored and where the boxes are here, it was overlooking the Oldham fans.”

“But my mum and dad are thick skinned, they are from a tough place in Belfast, nothing fazes them really. It's funny, my family always seem to get in trouble when they come to games. I don't think they start it!

“They support me through thick and thin. They have been to a few rounds so they have no choice to come! If they didn't come, we lose. They are lucky charms.”

McCann credited his father Sam for getting him and his brother Ryan into football and said: 'My parents are brilliant - they drove us around everywhere in Northern Ireland and supported us when I went to West Ham and Ryan went to Glasgow Rangers, tough times on your own and stuff like that,

“As much as we can do for them, we do. It is great to have them over here supporting. They love it. My dad retires soon so he will get more chance to come over at weekends.”

Rovers fans sent condolences to the Rovers manager following the announcement.

One fan penned: “Sorry for loss condolences to all your family,” while another shared: “Sending love, gaffer.”

Another supporter replied: “Sorry for your loss Grant, thoughts and prayers with you and the family.”