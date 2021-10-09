"We're looking forward to welcoming him:" Yungblud set for Doncaster homecoming show

The singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, will perform to a sell out home crowd and will see fans from his hometown joined by supporters from across the country who follow all of his gigs.

The multi-instrumentalist first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at the age 10.

He is known for voicing what he feels are major concerns for his generation, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today.

Yungblud is on home soil in Doncaster tonight.

Bound by a love for his brilliantly outspoken breed of rock-and-roll music, that community has witnessed Yungblud’s rise from a struggling musician living in a Northern England council flat to a global superstar hailed by Rolling Stone as a “pop-punk rebel on a mission” following the release of his self-titled EP and his full-length 2018 debut, 21st Century Liability.

Chris Hone, head of commercial development for Doncaster Catering Conferencing and Events, who manage events at the Dome, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Yungblud to the Dome this weekend.

“This event sold out really quickly and we know that there are lots of dedicated fans who cannot wait to see him perform.”

He has garnered over 1.4 billion streams worldwide and has over 8.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify.