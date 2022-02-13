Welcome to the house of fun! Madness singer Suggs drops into Doncaster hotel

The musical icon was in town for a show at Cast – and dropped into the Earl of Doncaster on Bennetthorpe to enjoy its Art Deco surroundings.

The show, What a King Cnut, was a tour through the London star’s life, from his ealry days growing up in North London to his worldwide fame as frontman for the ska favourites, including a gig on the top of Buckingham Palace.

The story in words and music, with the help of some Madness classics, was staged at Cast in Sir Nigel Gresley Square late last month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Madness frontman Suggs delighted staff and fans at the Earl of Doncaster hotel. (Photo: Earl of Doncaster).