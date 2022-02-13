Welcome to the house of fun! Madness singer Suggs drops into Doncaster hotel
Staff at a Doncaster hotel went ‘one step beyond’ when Madness singer Suggs enjoyed a visit.
The musical icon was in town for a show at Cast – and dropped into the Earl of Doncaster on Bennetthorpe to enjoy its Art Deco surroundings.
The show, What a King Cnut, was a tour through the London star’s life, from his ealry days growing up in North London to his worldwide fame as frontman for the ska favourites, including a gig on the top of Buckingham Palace.
The story in words and music, with the help of some Madness classics, was staged at Cast in Sir Nigel Gresley Square late last month.
The 61-year-old, whose real name is Graham McPherson, has enjoyed a career spanning more than 40 years with Madness, clocking up a string of hits with classic songs such as It Must Be Love, Night Boat To Cairo, Baggy Trousers and House of Fun.