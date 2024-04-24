Week-long Bawtry Festival is in its third year and visitors can expect a whole host of attractions
The event will run betwen June 17-23 and include music, dance, drama, art, crafts, film, poetry, fashion, quizzes, talks, Heritage Trail walks, and much more for all age groups.
Most of the attractions are free to attend but voluntary donations are appreciated and there will be collection buckets at appropriate locations.
A spokesman said: “It promises to be another fantastic week so please come along and enjoy as many events as you can. Events can always be subject to change so please check on social media.”
Follow on Facebook @BawtryFestival, and the website: www.bawtryarts.co.uk where all the events, locatiosn, dates and times can be found.
The Festival Group is a Constituted Charitable ‘not for profit’ organisation. The festival relies on considerable voluntary support and goodwill from residents, community groups and local businesses, special mention was given to Jono at Beacon Signs and David Bodman for their continued help and support. All venues have been provided free of charge and many performers also giving their time freely.
Financial contributions have been gratefully received from Bawtry Town Council, City of Doncaster Council, BRA & Tickhill Lions
"A special thank you to Bawtry Town Council, without whose continued support this event would not be possible, our local Doncaster Ward Councillors and our private sector sponsors Bawtry’s Pizzeria & Steakhouse and Jones & Co. Solicitors,” they added. “A big thank you also to everyone involved and for helping to make this event happen.”
