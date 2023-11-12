Weather warning: Strong winds and heavy rain forecast as Storm Debi moves across the UK
Storm Debi will bring very strong, potentially damaging winds, and heavy rain to the Republic of Ireland early tomorrow morning. The system will then bring impacts to parts of the UK.
Jason Kelly is a Chief Meteorologist with the Met Office. He said: “Storm Debi will develop quickly and bring potentially very strong and damaging winds to parts of the Republic of Ireland, which is why Met Éireann has decided to name the system.
“The strongest winds are expected to affect parts of the Republic of Ireland early on Monday, possibly coinciding with the morning commute, before then affecting parts of north Wales and northern England into the afternoon. Whilst the very strongest winds will have eased somewhat before reaching the UK, we are still expecting some significant impacts and a wind warning has been issued. Additionally, Debi will bring a period of heavy rain to Northern Ireland for which a combined wind and rain warning has been issued.”
Storm Debi will move through into the North Sea during Monday evening.
Storm Debi will develop, in part, because of a very strong jet stream crossing the Atlantic. The core of the jet stream is currently located to the south of the UK. This strong jet stream is responsible for the very unsettled period of weather we are currently experiencing. Further areas of low pressure may develop and affect the UK during the coming week.