Weather warning: Met Office issues alert across the UK due to heavy wind and rain leading to flooding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In Doncaster after outbreaks of heavy rain and brisk winds this morning it should become drier and brighter into the afternoon, with sunny spells and a few showers. Staying on the mild side for the time of year. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Tonight it will be dry initially, with clear spells. However, a band of heavy squally rain will move in from the west later in the night. Chilly, though temperatures rising later in the night. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tomorrow, heavy rain will quickly clear to leave a day of sunny spells and blustery showers. Showers wintry over the high ground. Feeling colder than it has done of late. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Met Office issues alert across the UK due to heavy wind and rain leading to flooding.

Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuyanycar has issued aadvice to drivers: “Driving in adverse conditions can have a huge impact on our cars. Stormy and rainy weather can cause chaos which can not only be dangerous to drive in for visibility but can also lead to accidental damage. Our research shows almost a third of drivers (32%) have witnessed a road accident because of bad weather with 7% having been in one themselves.

“When drivers need to get behind the wheel in this weather, they should take extra precaution to keep themselves and their vehicle safe. Drivers should stay aware of stopping distance in wet and windy conditions as it is around 10 times higher than standard conditions. It’s also important that drivers look out for any bigger or faster vehicles like lorries as they can often create spray which impacts visibility. Drivers can also prepare for emergencies by keeping items like a high vis, warm clothes, and a torch in the boot of the car. And ensuring tyre tread is within the safe range will keep drivers ready for the roads.