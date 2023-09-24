News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Rishi Sunak considering inheritance tax cut
Braverman ‘fully backs’ armed police after officer charged with murder
Usher set to headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Marcus Rashford involved in car crash after United win over Burnley
Lib Dem women’s group banned from promoting event over trans views

Weather: Met Office issues yellow warning of 50-60mph strong winds across the region including Doncaster

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of 50-60mph strong winds this week.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th Sep 2023, 21:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 21:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It forecasts that a very unsettled week is to come with periods of heavy rain and wind for many. A number of severe weather warnings have been issued with more expected.

The unsettled weather starts with windy and showery conditions, particularly in the north, on Monday and some of the showers could be heavy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The strong winds for Doncaster are expected between Wednesday from 10am and Thursday at 7am.

For more updated weather forecasts visit the Met Office website at https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2023/autumnal-weather

Related topics:Met OfficeDoncaster