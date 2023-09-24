Weather: Met Office issues yellow warning of 50-60mph strong winds across the region including Doncaster
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of 50-60mph strong winds this week.
It forecasts that a very unsettled week is to come with periods of heavy rain and wind for many. A number of severe weather warnings have been issued with more expected.
The unsettled weather starts with windy and showery conditions, particularly in the north, on Monday and some of the showers could be heavy.
The strong winds for Doncaster are expected between Wednesday from 10am and Thursday at 7am.