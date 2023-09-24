Weather: Met Office issues yellow warning of 50-60mph strong winds across the region including Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It forecasts that a very unsettled week is to come with periods of heavy rain and wind for many. A number of severe weather warnings have been issued with more expected.

The unsettled weather starts with windy and showery conditions, particularly in the north, on Monday and some of the showers could be heavy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strong winds for Doncaster are expected between Wednesday from 10am and Thursday at 7am.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...