News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Weather forces cancellation of Doncaster village's summer fair over safety issues

A Doncaster village summer fair has had to be scrapped by organisers because of the continuing bad weather.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Aug 2023, 09:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 09:34 BST

The Farm Shop in Barnby Dun was due to host the event on August 12 featuring rides and bouncy castles, a dog show, live music, clay pigeon shooting and tractor rides as well as well as food, bar and craft stalls.

But reluctantly, organisers have had to pull the plug over safety concerns due to heavy rain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “We are having to call the summer fair off due to the continuing bad weather. We can’t get in and out of the field we are planning on doing it in.

The event was organised by the Farm Shop at Barnby Dun.The event was organised by the Farm Shop at Barnby Dun.
The event was organised by the Farm Shop at Barnby Dun.
Most Popular

“The fields are water logged and unsafe to use.

“We have worked really hard to bring back a fun family event that was once a highlight at Little Parks Farm but we want to ensure the safety of our customers and stall holders.

“We will be bringing it back next year bigger and better.”

Related topics:Doncaster