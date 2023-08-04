Weather forces cancellation of Doncaster village's summer fair over safety issues

The Farm Shop in Barnby Dun was due to host the event on August 12 featuring rides and bouncy castles, a dog show, live music, clay pigeon shooting and tractor rides as well as well as food, bar and craft stalls.

But reluctantly, organisers have had to pull the plug over safety concerns due to heavy rain.

A spokesman said: “We are having to call the summer fair off due to the continuing bad weather. We can’t get in and out of the field we are planning on doing it in.

The event was organised by the Farm Shop at Barnby Dun.

“The fields are water logged and unsafe to use.

“We have worked really hard to bring back a fun family event that was once a highlight at Little Parks Farm but we want to ensure the safety of our customers and stall holders.