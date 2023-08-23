We do like to be beside the seaside especially at a Doncaster care home
The Royal Care Home is hosting a beach day on Wednesday, August 30 and is inviting the local community to go along and join in the fun.
There will be miniature donkeys, Punch and Judy, fish and chips in newspaper style cones, sand, rock, candy floss and seaside games.
A spokesperson said: “We are wanting to recreate the old British seaside holidays of the 60/70’s complete with yellow coats.
“There will be a stall selling traditional seaside treats and buckets and spades etc. We will also have a raffle on the day to raise money for the residents’ fund.”
The event starts at 1pm and entry is free.
Last year the car home hosted an Hawaiian themed garden party which saw many local residents attend and get involved.