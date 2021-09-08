Adventure seekers have until September 18 to enjoy the Aquapark at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre.

The attraction has been popular this summer bringing people from all across Yorkshire to Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aquapark at Hatfield Outdoor Activity Centre.

Families looking for that last bit of summer fun on the huge inflatable slides, inflatable climbing wall, runways and the thrilling blast bag can book sessions now.

Chris Hone, head of commercial development for Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT), said: “We know that going back to school after a long summer at home can be a bit of a shock and that is why we are pleased to be able to offer families from across the region the chance to extend their summer fun with a session on the Aquapark.

“There are less than two weeks left for the summer season so book now.

“Keep a lookout on our website for our new autumn and winter activities.”

With the weather unseasonably warm the Aquapark is a great place to cool down.

Sessions for the Aquapark must be booked online and all participants must be over the age of seven, be able to swim and be over 122cm tall.

A 60 minute session (including a 10 minute briefing) costs £15.50 per person when booked online and in advance.

Price includes wet suit hire.

There is free parking on site.

Click here for the website for session times and to book.