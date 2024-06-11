Watch:Crazy moment Doncaster man on Nile cruise buys clothes from men in boat
Holidaymaker Terry Hill, who dubs himself the Donny Knight, was enjoyed a cruise along the River Nile in Egypt when two men in a bright blue rowing boat pulled alongside the ship and attempted to flog him traditional Egyptian clothing.
And after some bartering and the clothing being hurled into his cabin from below, Terry landed himself a bargain – netting the traditional outfit for just £10.
The clip has since gone viral, with millions of views around the globe.
Terry, who became an internet sensation at the 2018 World Cup when he was filmed performing a daredevil leap from a bus stop in Silver Street dressed as a knight during England post match victory celebrations, was enjoying the view of the river from his balcony bedroom when two men approached the side of the boat.
After securing their boat to the cruise ship, the men began trying to sell him clothing, saying they had a great deal on a Jellabiya - a traditional Egyptian robe.
Posting to TikTok, he explained: 'I'm in my room and someone is shouting up at the window. They've hooked up to the cruise ship.”
The men on the ship then model the clothes they are trying to sell, explaining that there are two pieces and the robe is available in black and white.
'What on earth are you doing?' Mr Hill asks, before the man throws the robe into his room.
After some bartering back and forth, the pair strike a deal for £10 – and he is then filmed chucking the bag of cash back to the rower, before they travel across the river to another cruise ship.
Terry from Balby also went viral in 2021 as England reached the final of Euro 2020 – organising a horseback parade around Corfu dressed in his Donny Knight costume.
He also took to the skies for a parasailing voyage ahead of England’s defeat by Italy.
