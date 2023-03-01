Watch: Two cars collide on Doncaster's Racecourse roundabout - but who's in the wrong?

The collision was captured by dash cam on one of the vehicles and captures the moment of impact between the two cars on one of Doncaster’s busiest and to some, most daunting roundabouts.

The Sun shared video of the collision, which has also been viewed thousands of times on TikTok and which you can see HERE

Footage shows one driver failing to take his exit on the roundabout, and instead deciding to cut in front of another driver.

The crash on the Racecourse roundabout was captured on dashcam and shared on TikTok. (Photo: TikTok).

The second driver slams into the back of his car, resulting in a loud thud and a skidding of tyres as the car in front is propelled out of view.

Some have argued the driver who changed lanes without warning is at fault, causing the second driver to smash into them.

And some agreed, pointing out the road markings in the video indicate the driver changing lanes should have exited the roundabout to avoid a clash.

One viewer commented: "If you look carefully there are these massive arrows on the road, dash cam was in correct lane."

A second added: "That will teach him how to use roundabouts. Well done camera man! I would do the same."

Others, however, retorted that the driver with the dashcam should have let his fellow motorist change lane to avoid a crash.

One viewer posted: "Can normally see these coming from a mile away, if someone's driving on a roundabout looks a bit dodgy just give them space!!"

Another said: "There was plenty of reaction time for correction on the driver, not technically his fault but easily avoidable from his side."

The Highway Code says you should not cut into a lane on a roundabout without indicating and adds: "If you use them you should keep to the left and watch out for vehicles crossing your path to leave or join the roundabout - signal right when riding across exits to show you are not leaving - signal left just before you leave the roundabout."