News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Watch the video: Fast moving UFO spotted racing over houses in Doncaster

This is the moment a Doncaster resident captured a UFO racing at high speed above his street.

By Darren Burke
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 10:45am

Stephen C Hamilton captured the footage on a Ring doorbell in Mexborough earlier this month.

The clip shows a huge, white object racing at high speed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has appealed to anyone else who may have seen the UFO and said: “Could it be Santa helping late deliveries of Christmas post from the postal strike or something else?

The strange footage was captured on a doorbell in Mexborough.
Most Popular

"Whatever it is it has been bugging me.”

DoncasterMexborough