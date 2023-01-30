Watch the video: Fast moving UFO spotted racing over houses in Doncaster
This is the moment a Doncaster resident captured a UFO racing at high speed above his street.
By Darren Burke
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 10:45am
Stephen C Hamilton captured the footage on a Ring doorbell in Mexborough earlier this month.
The clip shows a huge, white object racing at high speed.
He has appealed to anyone else who may have seen the UFO and said: “Could it be Santa helping late deliveries of Christmas post from the postal strike or something else?
"Whatever it is it has been bugging me.”