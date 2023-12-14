Watch: Talented artist Snow Graffiti creates stunning Wallace and Gromit mural in Doncaster

This amazing Wallace and Gromit artwork is helping to bring a touch of festive sparkle to Doncaster this Christmas – and it is all the handiwork of a talented artist who’s work is being savoured by the stars.

Scott Wilcock, who runs Snow Graffiti, uses fake snow to create stunning designs which can be seen at homes and businesses across the UK.

The Manchester based artist, formerly a car mechanic, uses cans of snow to cover the windows and then uses tools to meticulously produce the finished work by hand.

And his latest work has just been completed at a house in Doncaster, capturing the much-loved duo who have become a staple of festive teleivison.

Artist Snow Graffiti has created this incredible Wallace and Gromit artwork in Doncaster. (Photos: Snow Graffiti/Michelle Adamson).

Now a full time airbrush and snow spray artist, he has been busy spraying Christmas creations for keen customers.

And model, actress and Stricty Come Dancing star Gemma Atkinson is among them.

The 39-year-old star revealed that her and her fiancé Gorka Marquez’s windows had been covered with graffiti for Christmas

Gemma opted for a mind-blowing Frozen display and showed off the artwork on Instagram noting that her little girl Mia and son Thiago will be over the moon.

Scott started creating art made of fake snow around Christmastime and popular designs include beautiful wintry scenes featuring small, rustic hamlets and animals in the snow as well as popular festive characters such as The Snowman.

More modern aspects of the celebrations, such as the Coca Cola Christmas truck made famous by the TV advertising campaign, have also been requested.

It’s not just Christmas designs that Snow Graffiti has become renowned for, though.

Scott’s snow art technique has been used to create brilliantly spooky Halloween murals, and he has also done everything from spraying messages and images around mental health onto a window at a shopping centre to airbrushing a huge image of Euro-winning Lioness Ella Toone on the wall of a pub in her home town of Tyldesley.

He regularly posts videos of his creations on social media and has become a viral TikTok sensation.