Watch: Spectacular drone footage captures Doncaster Bonfire Night fireworks display

This is the moment a spectacular Bonfire Night fireworks display in the skies above Doncaster was captured from a truly amazing angle via a drone.

By Darren Burke
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 12:00pm

Drone pilot Jason Richards captured the display at Bentley Town End on Saturday night, showing an array of rockets shooting into the night sky and bursting into balls of colour.

Most of the town’s displays passed off quietly and without incident, although children were injured after fireworks exploded in the crowd during a display in Tickhill.

Credit Jason Richards: https://youtube.com/c/TheGroundBelow

Some of Doncaster's fireworks displays were captured by drone camera. (Photo/video: Jason Richards).
