Watch: Spectacular drone footage captures Doncaster Bonfire Night fireworks display
This is the moment a spectacular Bonfire Night fireworks display in the skies above Doncaster was captured from a truly amazing angle via a drone.
By Darren Burke
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
7th Nov 2022, 12:00pm
Drone pilot Jason Richards captured the display at Bentley Town End on Saturday night, showing an array of rockets shooting into the night sky and bursting into balls of colour.
Most of the town’s displays passed off quietly and without incident, although children were injured after fireworks exploded in the crowd during a display in Tickhill.
Credit Jason Richards: https://youtube.com/c/TheGroundBelow