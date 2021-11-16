WATCH: Scots DJ revives bizarre video of topless man raging at traffic in Doncaster

Leading north of the border music producer DJ Rankin shared the clip on his Facebook page at the weekend to his 78,000 followers – with thousands tuning in to watch the clip which was filmed in Waterdale in 2018.

Captioning the video ‘Biker Spice from Mars’ the clip shows a topless man stopping his motorcycle near to the site of the former Civic Theatre and raging at other motorists.

The man, who is also barefoot, raises his arms and screams and shouts at vehicles in the clip which has been viewed more than two million times.

Scots music producer DJ Rankin revived the bizarre Doncaster video from 2018 for his 78,000 folllowers. (Photo: DJ Rankin).

In an interview with The Sun in 2018, Arran King, who was travelling on a bus at the time, captured the incident on his phone.

He said: "I immediately thought something was up as he was not wearing a top or shoes, never mind correct biking gear.

"I then moved to the front of the bus to capture the event in case a of an accident or crime was committed.

"I was frightened for the safety of the passengers on the bus and the man in question.

"I was shocked, which was the main reason I started filming as I had never seen anyone act in this manner in the middle of the road at least.

"I was scared that the man was going to crash his bike or get run over as obviously you don't wish harm on people."