WATCH: Moment policewoman joins The Voice busker for singalong in Doncaster town centre
This is the amazing moment a Doncaster police woman joined a star of TV’s The Voice for an impromptu singalong in Doncaster town centre.
Sheffield singer Leona Norskov Jorgensen, who appeared on the ITV talent show earlier this year, was performing outside the Frenchgate Centre in St Sepulchre Gate when a group of police officers on patrol stopped to watch the performance.
And one was coaxed into picking up the microphone and helping Leona blast out a version of the Leonard Cohen classic Hallelujah, later made famous by Jeff Buckley and X-Factor winner Alexandra Burke.
And members of the public even joined in the singalong, joining in with the chorus of the popular song.
Sharing the video on her TikTok account, Leona wrote: “So this lovely police officer joined with me – hallelujah!
She added: “This lovely police officer joined in – what a vibe!”
Other police officers can be seen filming their colleague in action as the camera shows numerous members of the public singing along.
Leona, 26, who regularly performs on the streets of Sheffield, sang a cover of Sunflower by Post Malone and Swae Lee, impressing judge Anne Marie when she appeared on the show in January.
She progressed through the Blind Auditions stage after being picked out by Rockaybe and Ciao Adios singer Anne-Marie and progressed through the battle rounds before being eliminated in the public vote.
The show was eventually won by Scottish singer Craig Eddie whose renditions of James Arthur’s Train Wreck and No Doubt’s Don’t Speak ensured victory in the show’s tenth series.