Watch: Manchester City star Jack Grealish sends video message to injured Doncaster footballer

The midfielder recorded the clip for Plamen Ivanov, a keen young footballer at Doncaster School for the Deaf, telling him: “Thank you for all your support, I’m sending all my love – hope to see you at the Etihad.”

Plamen, a huge Manchester City fan, was thrilled to receive the video message of support from Jack.

Jack Grealish sent a message of support to Plamen Ivanov as he recovers from injury.

A recent injury has meant that Plamen will be out of the game for a while and is having to make do with watching his beloved game rather than playing as he awaits an operation on his knee.

The deaf youngster was over the moon to receive the video message from his hero.

He said: “I was so pleased to see the video from Jack, it was so lovely of him to take the time to send it to me and it meant the world.

“When I have my knee operation, I’ll have to have physio for at least six months, so I’ll be watching rather than playing football. I hope to be able to play again as it is my real passion.”

Nicola Mawson, from Doncaster Elite Football Academy got in touch with Jack and told him about Plamen and both Plamen and the school want to say a huge thank you to her for arranging the message.

Jane Goodman, headteacher from Doncaster School for the Deaf said: “We want to say a big thank you to Nicola and Jack for this message.

“Plamen is a great footballer, and this has really lifted his spirits. We are all hoping for a quick recovery for him and return to sports.”

For further information about Doncaster School for the Deaf visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk/school

The 27-year-old, who has made more than 50 appearances for Manchester City, began his career at Aston Villa at the age of six, making his debut for the club in May 2014.