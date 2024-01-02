Watch: Louis Tomlinson downs shots with fans on New Year's Eve night out in Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
The former One Direction star happily posed for photos and chatted to fans as he dropped into several city centre bars and clubs to round off 2023.
One clubber was lucky enough to share a drink with the 32-year-old singer – downing a shot with the star at Club Subterranea in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
19-year-old Millie Cordon downed a drink with the X-Factor favourite as fans clamoured for a photo and a chat with the musician, whose family live in Doncaster.
Mum Debbie Johnston said: “She asked him if he would like a drink and they had a shot together.
"She was really happy and sent me the video straight away – it was around 3.30 am in the morning.”
Louis also posed happily for pictures with door staff during his night out.