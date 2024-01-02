Watch: Louis Tomlinson downs shots with fans on New Year's Eve night out in Doncaster

Doncaster pop sensation Louis Tomlinson kicked off 2024 in style – by downing shots with fans on a New Year’s Eve night out in his home city.

The former One Direction star happily posed for photos and chatted to fans as he dropped into several city centre bars and clubs to round off 2023.

One clubber was lucky enough to share a drink with the 32-year-old singer – downing a shot with the star at Club Subterranea in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

19-year-old Millie Cordon downed a drink with the X-Factor favourite as fans clamoured for a photo and a chat with the musician, whose family live in Doncaster.

Doncaster singer Louis Tomlinson enjoyed a New Year's Eve night out in Doncaster, downing shots with fans and posing for pictures with security staff.

Mum Debbie Johnston said: “She asked him if he would like a drink and they had a shot together.

"She was really happy and sent me the video straight away – it was around 3.30 am in the morning.”