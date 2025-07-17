Watch: Jeremy Clarkson slams fun police after "f*** me, it's good" beer ad "banned"

This is the advert Doncaster TV star Jeremy Clarkson says has been “banned” by the “fun police” – featuring a group of farmers singing “f*** me, it’s good” to promote his beer brand.

The 65-year-old Grand Tour says the clip, which has gone viral, has been banned from both TV and radio for being “not compliant”.

WARNING: ADVERT CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

The presenter is the face of Hawkstone Lager, which is made using barley grown at his Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire.

For the brand’s first official advert, Clarkson recruited a group of 34 farmers to sing a rendition of “Flower Duet” from the tragic opera Lakmé, with pints of Hawkstone in their hands.

Instead of singing the traditional French lyrics penned by Léo Delibes, the vocalists belt out: “F*** me, it’s good,” to the song’s tune.

As the performance concludes, Clarkson looks down the lens of the camera and reiterates to viewers: “Hawkstone, it’s f***ing good.”

Clarkson shared the advert to Instagram, writing: “Our first ever proper Hawkstone commercial and for some extraordinary reason it’s been banned.”

Speaking to The Sun, the former Top Gear star characterised the advertising watchdog as “fun police” in “beige offices” who have “decided that the public can’t be trusted to watch it.”

But it appears the “ban” is nothing more than a marketing ploy to see the advert go viral – with thousands of views already clocked up.

Clarkson’s followers on Instagram were quick to celebrate the Hawkstone ad, with one person writing: “Sometimes his genius is almost frightening.”