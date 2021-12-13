WATCH: Hairy Bikers come to Doncaster to film Christmas television special

The pair – TV chefs Dave Myers and Si King - set their sights on dishing up the best Northern Christmas dinner ever for loved ones.

Inspired by northern producers who are revolutionising the British food scene, the pair’s feast featured eveything from turkey doner kebab starters and gourmet marshmallows to award-winning Christmas puddings and frangipane mince pies.

And the one-off special, which promises a fabulous three-course festive feast with a twist, saw the pair drop into Doncaster to film part of the show.

The Hairy Bikers came to Doncaster to film their Christmas TV show with Campbell and Joe at God's Own Rum distillery. (Photo: BBC).

Dave and Si hail from opposite sides of the North and felt it had been too long since their families got together around one table for a proper celebration.

So they hatched a plan to ride the backbone of the North - the Pennines - to meet, taste and be inspired by the best food artisans and producers around.

Basing themselves just outside Bolton, they then treat three generations of both the King and Myers families to the best Northern Christmas ever.

The hunt to create the ultimate Christmas dinner takes the bikers to Todmorden on the Lancashire/Yorkshire border, Darlington, Bollington in Cheshire, Sheffield and then Doncaster.

The were in tow to meet best friends Campbell Caruth and Joe Dunning to learn about their hand-distilled, premium rums, the perfect ingredient to add to the Biker’s frangipane mince pies at the pair’s God’s Own Rum Distillery

Along the way they meet award-winning local producers and discover how tradition and the modern world are influencing one another in unique and exciting ways.

Si said: “There is something lovely about taking the time to cook for your nearest and dearest at Christmas, but this time we were looking for surprising alternatives to the typical festive menu.

“This very special Christmas dinner is a celebration of our love of the best food produce in the north of England, and of our shared friendship.”

Dave said: “My wedding, 10 years ago, was the last time both families got together so we thought the best way to celebrate such a special occasion was to cook a Christmas feast, but with a twist.

“Our families will not be expecting some of the food we’ve prepared such as the turkey doner kebab starter which hands down is one of the most exciting dishes we have cooked. It’s a game-changer for Christmas.

“We turned our backs on traditional turkey for the main course and took inspiration from northern Europe, where pork is the centre piece for millions of Christmas dinners, and we found an incredible pork supplier in the heart of the north - Lancashire.”

The Hairy Bikers Go North for Christmas is due to air on Wednesday 22 December at 8pm.