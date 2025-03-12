Watch: Funny moment Doncaster pub workers showered in beer as keg explodes
The pair were attempting to move a barrel at Thornhurst Manor when a pipe suddenly began spraying gallons of lager into the air and showering the duo, named only as Maggie and Tracy by bosses.
Sharing the clip to Facebook, a spokesperson for Thornhurst Manor joked: “Episode 1 of inside Thornhurst Manor.
“Maggie and Tracy being absolutely soaked by a barrel of Carling.
“Fountain of Carling anybody?”
The pair can be seen scrambling away from the beer explosion and laughing and joking as they shake themselves off after the drama.
Eventually, the pair can be seen stemming the flow of the booze at the pub, between Doncaster and Askern off the A19.
