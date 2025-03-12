Watch: Funny moment Doncaster pub workers showered in beer as keg explodes

By Darren Burke
Published 12th Mar 2025, 09:52 BST
A pair of workers at a Doncaster pub were left drenched in beer when a keg exploded – with CCTV capturing the “fountain of Carling” on camera in this funny clip.

The pair were attempting to move a barrel at Thornhurst Manor when a pipe suddenly began spraying gallons of lager into the air and showering the duo, named only as Maggie and Tracy by bosses.

Sharing the clip to Facebook, a spokesperson for Thornhurst Manor joked: “Episode 1 of inside Thornhurst Manor.

“Maggie and Tracy being absolutely soaked by a barrel of Carling.

The pair were covered in beer after a keg at the pub released a "fountain of Carling." (Photo: Thornhurst Manor).placeholder image
“Fountain of Carling anybody?”

The pair can be seen scrambling away from the beer explosion and laughing and joking as they shake themselves off after the drama.

Eventually, the pair can be seen stemming the flow of the booze at the pub, between Doncaster and Askern off the A19.

Further details about the venue in Holme Lane are available HERE

