Watch: Funny moment Doncaster pub workers showered in beer as keg explodes

A pair of workers at a Doncaster pub were left drenched in beer when a keg exploded – with CCTV capturing the “fountain of Carling” on camera in this funny clip.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair were attempting to move a barrel at Thornhurst Manor when a pipe suddenly began spraying gallons of lager into the air and showering the duo, named only as Maggie and Tracy by bosses.

Sharing the clip to Facebook, a spokesperson for Thornhurst Manor joked: “Episode 1 of inside Thornhurst Manor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maggie and Tracy being absolutely soaked by a barrel of Carling.

The pair were covered in beer after a keg at the pub released a "fountain of Carling." (Photo: Thornhurst Manor).

“Fountain of Carling anybody?”

The pair can be seen scrambling away from the beer explosion and laughing and joking as they shake themselves off after the drama.

Eventually, the pair can be seen stemming the flow of the booze at the pub, between Doncaster and Askern off the A19.

Further details about the venue in Holme Lane are available HERE