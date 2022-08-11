Watch: Ex-Red Arrows pilots create heart over Doncaster in surprise aerobatic display

People living in and around Finningley were treated to the display earlier this afternoon, with a quartet of planes swooping through the bright blue skies in a series of dramatic routines.
The stunning free air show was the work of aerobatic display team The Blades, which is made up of highly skilled former Red Arrows pilots.
The display team allows members of the public to join in the aerobatic routines with smoke trailing from behind the planes.
Excited residents in Finningley and nearby Blaxton shared clips of the display, which showed the aircraft zoom through the skies close to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
And it brought back memories of the much-loved and much missed RAF Finningley Air Show which attracted thousands of aviation enthusiasts to Doncaster over the years to watch incredible displays by the Red Arrows.